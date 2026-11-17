Quote Of The Day By Prince William: ‘I Think It's Very Important That You Make Your Own Decision About What You Are’ |

Prince William is currently on a visit to India with his wife, Kate Middleton, marking their first trip to the country in 10 years. The Prince and Princess of Wales last visited India in 2016. Over the years, William has shared several thoughtful views on life, identity, responsibility and his desire to make a difference. Here are four notable quotes by the royal that offer a glimpse into his values and outlook.

“My guiding principles in life are to be honest, genuine, thoughtful and caring.”

Prince William's words highlight the values he believes should guide a person's actions and decisions. He emphasises the importance of honesty, kindness and authenticity in building meaningful relationships and living with purpose.

“I think it's very important that you make your own decision about what you are.”

This quote reflects William's belief in individuality and self-identity. It serves as a reminder that people should have the freedom to define themselves rather than allowing others to decide who they should be.

“I'm reasonably headstrong about what I believe in, and what I go for, and I've got fantastic people around me who give me great support and advice.”

William acknowledges the importance of standing by one's beliefs while also recognising the value of a strong support system. His words underline that confidence and determination can go hand in hand with listening to trusted people.

“People say it's not ambitious, but it is actually quite ambitious wanting to help people.”

With this statement, Prince William challenges the idea that ambition is only about personal success or achievements. He highlights how dedicating one's efforts to helping others can be an equally meaningful and ambitious goal.

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