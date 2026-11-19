IndiGo Ranked In World's Top 10 Most Reliable Airlines 2027; Emirates Leads As No. 1 In Global List | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indian airline IndiGo has earned international recognition after securing the sixth position in TIME's 'Most Reliable Airlines 2027' ranking. The achievement places the Indian carrier among the world's top 10 airlines for operational reliability, while Ireland's Ryanair has claimed the number one spot. Air India has also featured in the category, securing the 37th position.

The rankings are part of TIME's inaugural 'World's Best Airlines 2027' list, which evaluates airlines on passenger experience and operational performance. While neither IndiGo nor Air India made it to the overall list of 100 best airlines, their appearances in the reliability category offer Indian aviation a notable mention on the global stage. Meanwhile, Emirates topped the overall rankings, emerging as the world's best airline for 2027.

Most Reliable Airlines List

Ryanair secured the first position in the Most Reliable Airlines category, followed by four US-based carriers in the next four spots. IndiGo entered the top 10 at number six, making it the highest-ranked Indian airline in this category. Air India Express, meanwhile, occupied the 37th position.

The reliability ranking focuses on actual flight operations rather than just passenger feedback. It considers factors such as punctuality and flight cancellation rates, using independent aviation data supplied by OAG.

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Emirates Named World's Best Airline 2027

While IndiGo made its mark in operational reliability, Emirates dominated the overall rankings, claiming the title of World's Best Airline 2027. Qatar Airways secured the second position, followed by Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways.

Emirates also topped the Best Airlines for Business Travel category. Its reputation for premium onboard experiences, expanding Premium Economy services and investments in passenger comfort contributed to its strong showing.

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