India's Masala Omelette, Anda Bhurji Rank Among World's 50 Best Egg Dishes; 5 Recipes To Try |

Indian egg favourites have earned global recognition, with Masala Omelette and Anda Bhurji finding a place on TasteAtlas' November 2026 list of the 50 Best Egg Dishes in the World. Masala Omelette secured the 20th position, while Anda Bhurji ranked 34th, putting two familiar breakfast staples in the international spotlight.

According to TasteAtlas, Japan's Ajitsuke Tamago claimed the top spot, followed by Greece's Strapatsada and Spain's Tortilla de Betanzos. The list also featured the Philippines' Tortang Talong and Shakshouka from the Maghreb region.

While a classic masala omelette or a plate of spicy anda bhurji is hard to beat, these everyday recipes can be made even more exciting with a few simple additions. Here are five easy variations to try at home.

1. Cheese And Chilli Masala Omelette

Give your regular masala omelette a cheesy upgrade. Beat eggs with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander and a pinch of turmeric. Pour the mixture into a hot pan and sprinkle grated cheese over one half. Fold the omelette once the base is cooked and let the cheese melt. Serve hot with toast.

2. Mumbai Street-Style Anda Bhurji Pav

Bring the flavours of Mumbai's street food stalls to your kitchen. Sauté chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies and ginger-garlic paste in butter. Add pav bhaji masala, red chilli powder and salt before mixing in beaten eggs. Scramble until cooked and finish with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon. Serve with butter-toasted pav.

3. Peri-Peri Masala Omelette

For those who enjoy a little extra spice, a peri-peri omelette is worth trying. Whisk eggs with chopped onions, capsicum, coriander, salt and peri-peri seasoning. Cook the mixture in a pan with a little butter or oil. Add grated cheese for a creamy finish and serve with garlic toast or a simple salad.

4. Schezwan Anda Bhurji

Add an Indo-Chinese twist to your regular bhurji. Heat oil in a pan and sauté chopped onions, capsicum and spring onions. Add a spoonful of Schezwan chutney and a dash of soy sauce before pouring in beaten eggs. Scramble everything together until cooked. Garnish with spring onion greens and enjoy with toasted bread or fried rice.

5. Spinach And Corn Cheese Omelette

Looking for a slightly different breakfast option? Sauté chopped spinach and sweet corn in a little butter with salt and black pepper. Pour beaten eggs over the mixture and sprinkle grated cheese on top. Cover the pan briefly until the eggs are cooked and the cheese melts. Fold and serve warm for a filling breakfast.

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