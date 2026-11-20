'Hospitality With A Heart': Book Celebrating Queer Employees' Voices Launched In Mumbai |

The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group brought its latest literary initiative, Hospitality with a Heart, to Mumbai on November 19, 2026. Following its launch in New Delhi on October 31, the book was unveiled at Crossword, Kemps Corner, in an event that highlighted the importance of empathy, acceptance and creating inclusive workplaces.

Written by Amrita Tripathi, the book brings together personal accounts of queer employees from across the hospitality group. With an introduction by Keshav Suri, Executive Director of The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, it offers a glimpse into the experiences of individuals who have navigated prejudice, social expectations and excusion before finding a sense of identity, pride and belonging.

Rather than presenting inclusion merely as a corporate policy, Hospitality with a Heart puts the people behind the journey at the centre. The stories reflect how the presence of employees from marginalised communities prompted the organisation to look beyond hiring and examine whether its workplace systems were genuinely welcoming. This led to changes such as revised policies, gender-affirming healthcare support, Employee Resource Groups and dedicated programmes for queer team members.

Speaking about the process of putting the book together, curator Amrita Tripathi said she initially expected conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as queer leadership. However, the accounts she encountered revealed something much more personal.

Author Amrita Tripathi in panel discussion with queer team members |

“When we kicked off this project, I expected to hear stories about DEI and queer leadership. What I heard instead were often heart-rending stories of isolation, bullying, intense pressure to conform, and the critical importance of a hospitable work environment,” she said.

The book also acknowledges individuals who have become part of initiatives such as She Leads, the Aditya Nanda Scholarship, Project Prahari and Apna Heera. It brings attention to the experiences of LGBTQIA+ persons, acid attack survivors, persons with disabilities and neurodivergent individuals, giving space to voices that are often underrepresented.

'Hospitality With A Heart' book launch in Mumbai |

At the Mumbai launch, Keshav Suri joined Tripathi for a discussion on empathy, inclusion and the meaning of hospitality beyond conventional service. Employees featured in the book also shared personal moments that shaped their understanding of acceptance and belonging.

Reflecting on the group's approach, Suri said, “Hospitality, at its heart, is about making people feel they belong. And true inclusion is when you don’t have to leave a part of yourself at the door to be welcomed in.”