India’s Largest Pet Festival ‘Pet Fed’ To Take Over Mumbai’s Goregaon; 15,000 Visitors Expected To Visit |

India’s biggest pet celebration, Pet Fed, is returning with its 11th edition, promising an even bigger and more exciting experience for pet parents and animal lovers across the country. After kicking off the season in Delhi, the festival will travel to major cities including Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru and finally Mumbai on March 21 & 22, bringing together thousands of people who share a love for pets.

The Mumbai edition will be hosted at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon and is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors, along with more than 100 participating pet and lifestyle brands. The two-day event will showcase the growing pet culture in urban India and highlight the booming organised pet care ecosystem.

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Over the years, Pet Fed has evolved into a massive three-acre celebration featuring 100+ stalls, interactive zones, workshops, competitions and entertainment activities designed for both pets and their owners. The festival has also earned a Limca Book of Records recognition for being the biggest pet carnival in India.

Speaking about the event, Akshay Gupta, Founder of Pet Fed, said the festival goes beyond entertainment and celebrates the special relationship between humans and animals. He noted that Mumbai has always had one of the most passionate communities of pet parents.

A major highlight of the Mumbai edition will be the festival’s first large-format dedicated Cat Zone. The expanded space will include interactive play areas, specially curated activities and engagement formats designed specifically for cats and their owners.