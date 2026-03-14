Longest Weekend Of 2026: Turn These 9 Days In March & April Into Your Ultimate Summer Holidays |

If you have been waiting for the perfect time to plan a vacation, the end of March and the beginning of April in 2026 could offer the ideal opportunity. A unique alignment of weekends and festivals means people can potentially enjoy up to nine consecutive days off with just a couple of planned leaves.

According to travel enthusiasts and “weekend-holics,” careful leave planning between March 28 and April 5 can turn the period into the longest holiday stretch of 2026 for many working professionals and students.

How The 9-Day Holiday Plan Works:

The holiday sequence begins with the weekend and is followed by a mix of religious festivals and official holidays.

March 28 (Saturday) – Weekend

March 29 (Sunday) – Weekend

March 30 (Monday) – Take leave from work

March 31 (Tuesday) – Mahavir Jayanti

April 1 (Wednesday) – Bank closing day (holiday for many offices and banks)

April 2 (Thursday) – Hanuman Jayanti (many may need to take leave)

April 3 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 4 (Saturday) – Weekend

April 5 (Sunday) – Weekend

By simply taking two leave days on March 30 and April 2, many people can stretch the break into a nine-day vacation window.

Why Travel Enthusiasts Are Calling It The Longest Weekend

The rare combination of two festivals, a public holiday and two weekends makes this period ideal for planning longer trips without exhausting annual leave. Such calendar alignments are uncommon, which is why travel planners are already calling it one of the best holiday windows of 2026.

For office-goers and students alike, this stretch offers a perfect chance to plan summer getaways, family trips or quick international vacations before the peak holiday rush begins later in April and May.