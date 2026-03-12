Mumbai This Weekend: From Piyush Mishra’s Live Concert To Racing Carnival, Here’s What You Can Explore |

Looking for exciting plans in Mumbai this weekend? The city is packed with a variety of events ranging from live music concerts and cultural talks to flea markets and racing carnivals. Whether you want to enjoy a soulful performance, explore unique shopping experiences, or spend a lively day with food and entertainment, there’s something happening across the city for everyone.

Here are some of the most interesting events taking place in Mumbai this weekend.

Actor, singer and lyricist Piyush Mishra is bringing his much-loved Aarambh 2.0 India Tour to Mumbai. Known for his powerful stage presence and poetic music, Mishra will perform with his band, blending Bollywood, folk, fusion and Indian pop in a soulful live concert.

When: March 14

Where: TMC Ground

Internationally acclaimed percussionist Rodolphe Manoukian will perform live in the city, bringing his signature sound that fuses tribal rhythms, Afro beats and electronic influences. His performance promises a high-energy musical experience for live music lovers.

When: March 14

Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu – Mezzo Mezzo

Renowned author and journalist Kaajal Oza Vaidya will present a thought-provoking session exploring the life, philosophies and timeless relevance of Lord Krishna. The evening will also feature Gujarati folk music and Krishna bhajans, creating a soulful cultural experience.

When: March 14

Where: Nehru Centre

Closing the 2026 racing season, this grand one-day event combines thrilling horse racing with a vibrant festival atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy 50+ craft beers, live music performances, food pop-ups and a flea market, making it a perfect outing for Sunday.

When: March 15 | 12 PM – 10 PM

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse

This lively flea market promises a full day of shopping, street food and entertainment. Visitors can browse through stalls featuring handmade crafts, fashion pieces, vintage finds and unique accessories, while enjoying gourmet bites, music, dance-offs and games throughout the day.

When: March 14–15

Where: Lokhandwala Garden Way