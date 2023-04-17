Indian Railways to give a stunning makeover to Bhuj station in Gujarat |

Indian Railways is carrying out a major transformation of railway stations across the country. It has identified 1275 stations across the country for upgradation & modernization under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Out of these, 87 stations are in the state of Gujarat.

The modernisation work of the New Bhuj railway station is in full swing. The New Bhuj railway station is being developed as a state-of-the-art smart railway station which is modelled on the theme of Rann of Kutch.

The station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of ₹179.87 crore. The construction work is targeted to be completed in 24 months.

The site survey, geotechnical investigation, and utility mapping have been completed. Currently, the batching plant installation and fabrication yard work is in progress.

The zonal authorities have placed a miniature model of the upcoming station at the station premises to give the idea of the future station to the rail passengers and travellers. The smart station with green building certification will provide a pleasant atmosphere.

Read Also Explore India's heritage onboard these 4 royal trains like a king and a queen

The new station complex will have segregated entry and exits for passengers. This will be congestion and conflict free. The premise will have adequate concourse and waiting spaces consisting of passenger amenities and facilities, above the platforms to avoid overcrowding o­n platforms.

The main building of the station will be around 970 sq meters with ample space for circulation, concourse, and waiting space. The concourse area will be spread across 3,240 sq meters. The entire station premise will have better Wi-Fi coverage. It will be made taking in care for the specially abled.

Bhuj is o­ne of the major tourist places in Gujarat hosting the famous Rann of Kutch festival. This festival attracts hordes of tourists from across the world to witness the colourful mélange. There is also tremendous development going o­n to make it a best tourist spot with various tourist attractions. This new state-of–the-art station building will be an added attraction to this city. It will welcome the passengers & tourists with an airport like ambience with modern facilities & amenities.