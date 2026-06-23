Indian-Origin Man, 22, Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Designer Clothes Worth Over ₹50 Lakh In Miami; CCTV Video Surfaces

A 22-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested in Florida after allegedly stealing designer clothing worth tens of thousands of dollars from a luxury fashion store in Miami's Wynwood neighbourhood.

According to investigators with the Miami Police Department (MPD), Dhir Patel is suspected of carrying out a series of thefts over several months while continuing to visit the same store without raising suspicion. Authorities claim the alleged thefts took place between March 30 and last week.

What made the case unusual was Patel's repeated return visits to the retailer. Police said he would regularly enter the store to sell items in exchange for cash while allegedly stealing expensive merchandise during the same visits.

🚨 22 yr old Indian-origin man is accused of stealing up to $60,000 worth of designer clothing from a luxury Miami retailer



Police say Dhir Patel allegedly carried out repeated thefts over several months, including rare fashion pieces reportedly valued at tens of thousands of… pic.twitter.com/rRn57aex84 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 23, 2026

The investigation began after the shop owner noticed several high-value products were missing. Surveillance footage was then reviewed, leading detectives to identify a pattern of alleged thefts.

Reportedly, an MPD arrest report stated that Patel, a resident of Boynton Beach, "would walk throughout the store selecting merchandise" during his visits. Detectives further noted that "CCTV footage reportedly shows the subject concealing clothing items inside a bag he brought with him".

Authorities initially estimated that approximately $41,550 (Rs 39,26,475) worth of designer goods had been stolen. However, store owner Louis Negrich later said the losses appeared to be significantly higher after a more detailed assessment.

"We originally started at $41,000. Since we've calculated it up, it's about $55,000 to $60,000 (Rs 56,82,507) now," Negrich later told Local 10 News.

Negrich explained that Patel had also made legitimate purchases from the luxury retailer, which prevented staff from becoming immediately suspicious of his activities.

Police said some of the allegedly stolen merchandise included rare fashion pieces valued at thousands of dollars. One pair of jeans alone was reportedly worth around $25,000 (Rs 23,67,711).

The case came to a head on Saturday when Patel allegedly returned to the store again to sell more items. MPD officers arrested him on a felony grand theft charge. Authorities said Patel later made a confession, although details of the statement were redacted from the publicly released report.

Reacting to the incident, Negrich offered a blunt message. "Just don't steal," Negrich said. "It's just as simple as that. It's just, everything comes back to bite you."

Court records show Patel posted a $5,000 (Rs 4,73,533) bond and was subsequently released from jail. The investigation remains ongoing.