Sharvari Stuns In ₹40,718 Glam-Denim Look On India's Got Latent

By: Ria Sharma | June 22, 2026

Actress Sharvari appeared as a guest on comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent season 2. Several photos of Sharvari have been doing the rounds, however, her stunning outfit has caught out attention

Sharvari opted for a Maje sleeveless white embellished top featuring a netted, crystal-like pattern. The price of the top is nearly Rs 25,558

She paired it with a dark blue denim mini skirt with a button-down front and gathered detailing which costs Rs 15,160. The actress completed her look with Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps in a deep plum shade

Sharvari's statement silver earrings complemented the embellished top without overwhelming the outfit. Minimal rings keep the styling understated. The actress was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania

For hair, teh actress opted for soft, loose waves with a half-up top knot which created a relaxed yet trendy vibe

Her makeup was fresh and natural with defined eyes, subtle blush, and a nude lip. The makeup enhanced the features while keeping the focus on the outfit

This look of Sharvari would work well for a fashion event, promotional shoot, brunch date, or a stylish evening outing

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