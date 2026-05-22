Indian-Origin Kenyan Designer Anil Padia Scores Major Fashion Milestone With LVMH Prize Finalist Spot

The global fashion industry has its eyes on Anil Padia right now. The Indian-origin Kenyan designer has officially been named a finalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, one of the biggest recognitions for emerging talent in luxury fashion. And for Padia, whose work is deeply rooted in migration, memory and heritage, the moment feels far bigger than just another industry milestone.

Meet Anil Padia

Anil is the founder of Yoshita 1967, an artisan-led fashion house inspired by his family’s journey from Gujarat to Nyeri, Kenya, over a century ago. Today, the label operates between Kenya and Paris, blending handcrafted techniques with deeply personal storytelling. At a time when fast fashion dominates the industry, Yoshita 1967 has carved out a distinct identity through slow craftsmanship and collaborations with women-led artisan communities.

The label’s designs often explore themes of identity, ancestry, ritual and untold family histories. As described on the official LVMH Prize platform, the brand uses craft "as a language to reconnect past and present while supporting the communities behind the work."

For Anil, the label is also intensely personal. Speaking to Nataal, the designer shared, "The brand unifies the unheard voices of the women in my life and the censured stories in my lineage. It is a liberation of our collective karma. It is me coming home to myself."

That emotional storytelling has become central to Yoshita 1967’s growing global recognition. During Paris Fashion Week SS25, Padia presented a collection titled Temple Road, inspired by ritual, spirituality and memories connected to a temple built by his great-grandfather in Nyeri.

More about LVMH Prize

Launched in 2013, the LVMH Prize has become one of fashion’s most influential platforms for emerging designers worldwide. Open to creatives aged between 18 and 40 who have produced at least two ready-to-wear collections, the prize offers not just prestige, but major industry support. As per media reports, the winner receives a €400,000 grant along with a year-long mentorship from LVMH experts.