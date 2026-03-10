Indian Fined ₹1.69 Lakhs While Driving A Rental Vehicle In Europe; The Reason Will Shock You |

Have you ever rented out a vehicle in a country away from your home and received a hefty fine only because you were unaware of the strict driving rules and regulations over there? A viral post on X shares a similar ordeal where a tourist was fined approximately ₹1 lakh 69 thousand (1580 euros) just because they entered into a restricted zone.

X user @Kenu73 shared a screenshot of the fine notification from the administration, in which it states that the person was fined ₹1.69 lakh for notice of violation from the city of Dubrovnik, stating that on September 25, 2025, the vehicle entered a restricted zone of the city of Dubrovnik.

Take A Look:

@Kenu73 wrote in his X post, "Please be very careful, specifically 'Indians', while driving in countries like Europe. I always advise people to use rentals in Europe if they are very sure of the driving rules. Most Indians can get away with driving fines in India because rules don't exist here, but not in west."

The user added that these countries also have a mechanism of going to court, "but you, as a foreign national, will pay someone on your behalf even for that."

"If the amount is small, you may get lucky, but bigger ones like this can become a headache," the user added.

Knowing vehicle rules before driving in Europe is highly important to avoid heavy fines, safety hazards and legal issues. It is generally safe to rent a vehicle in Europe, but it requires preparation regarding insurance, traffic rules and specific documentation. Key requirements include obtaining an International Driving Permit (IDP) if your license is non-European.