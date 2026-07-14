Indian Author Shows Off Her Classic Saree Game At Wimbledon 2026; Wins Hearts On Internet | Instagram @shailichopra

Wimbledon is known as much for its timeless fashion as it is for world-class tennis. Every year, the prestigious tournament becomes a runway for celebrities, athletes and guests who embrace polished tailoring, elegant dresses and understated sophistication while adhering to the event's iconic dress etiquette. This year, however, it was an Indian author proudly representing traditional fashion in a graceful cotton saree.

Indian author and journalist Shaili Chopra recently shared glimpses of her Wimbledon 2026 appearance on Instagram, where she effortlessly blended Indian heritage with the tournament's classic aesthetic. Her elegant look quickly struck a chord with social media users, with many applauding her for choosing a saree over conventional Western attire.

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For the occasion, Shaili wore a crisp white cotton saree detailed with a navy-blue border, perfectly echoing Wimbledon's signature colour palette. The understated drape brought timeless elegance while remaining perfectly suited for a summer afternoon at the iconic tennis venue.

Adding a contemporary twist, she paired the saree with a halter-neck blouse featuring a delicate mesh neckline that extended gracefully towards the neck. The fusion blouse elevated the traditional silhouette without taking away from the simplicity of the outfit, creating a modern yet refined fashion statement.

Her accessories completed the look with effortless charm. Shielding herself from the bright summer sun, she opted for a stylish bucket hat, oversized sunglasses and statement contemporary earrings. She further added a touch of glamour with striking metallic gold footwear that instantly stood out against the minimal colour palette.

Despite receiving widespread praise for her outfit, Shaili chose to keep the spotlight elsewhere. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she humbly wrote that the moment wasn't really about the saree, but "just good old love for tennis and some pink water."