IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final: Singer Ricky Martin Arrives In Ahmedabad Ahead Of His Performance

Get ready for some Latina moves as global pop superstar Ricky Martin has officially landed in India ahead of his much-awaited performance at the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The singer arrived in Ahmedabad just a day before the championship clash between India and New Zealand, instantly building excitement among fans who are eager to witness his electrifying stage presence.
Martin's stylish arrival in ahmedabad
The Grammy-winning artist made a stylish entry into the city, keeping his travel look effortlessly cool. In a video going viral, Martin was spotted in an all-black ensemble featuring a classic black T-shirt paired with denim bottoms. He completed the look with sleek shoes and dark sunglasses, giving off his signature understated yet charismatic vibe.
Upon arrival, the singer received a warm and traditional Indian welcome. Hotel staff greeted him with a bouquet of flowers and draped a ceremonial shawl over his shoulders. Adding a cultural touch, they also applied a tilak on his forehead, offering a classic desi-style welcome that reflected the essence of Indian hospitality.
Global pop spectacle before the final
Martin is set to headline the pre-match entertainment at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8, just before the much-anticipated World Cup final begins.
Known worldwide for his powerful vocals, magnetic stage presence and chart-topping Latin pop hits, the singer is expected to transform the stadium into a massive concert arena before the cricket action unfolds.
