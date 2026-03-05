IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal: Heading To Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium For Live Action? Here's What's Banned & Things To Carry Before Entering | Instagram @indiancricketteam

ICC T20 World Cup fever has gripped Mumbai, as Team India will square off against England at iconic Wankhede Stadium in the semi-final 2 of the tournament. The highly anticipated fixture will mark the finalist who will be played against New Zealand on March 8. If you are lucky enough to get the tickets for this match and are heading to the Marine Drive for Wankhede Stadium, here are a few tips and alerts you should know.

With thousands of fans expected to turn up, authorities have put strict security protocols in place. If you’re heading to the stadium to cheer for the Men in Blue, here’s a complete spectator guide on what to carry, what to avoid, and how to plan your match day smoothly.

What You Can Carry Inside Wankhede Stadium

Spectators are advised to travel light, as only a limited set of personal items is permitted inside the stadium.

Allowed items include:

Mobile phones

Wallets, cash, and credit/debit cards

Small ladies’ purse or pouch

Strictly Prohibited Items

To ensure safety and smooth crowd management, several items are completely banned inside the venue. These include:

Electronics:

Power banks, chargers, laptops, tablets, cameras, binoculars, Bluetooth earbuds, or TWS devices

Personal Items:

Coins, helmets, umbrellas, perfumes or cosmetics over 100 ml, lighters, matchboxes, cigarettes, tobacco products

Bags & Food:

Backpacks, large handbags, outside food, water bottles, cans

Others:

Any inflammable or hazardous material.

Important Tips For Match Day

Arrive Early: Gates are going to open at 4 PM, while the opening ceremony will start around 5:30 PM.

No Parking Facility: There is no parking facility near the stadium. Churchgate and Marine Lines railway stations are the most convenient options.

Expect long queues and slow checks due to heightened security measures. Only food and beverages sold within the stadium premises are permitted.