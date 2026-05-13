'I'm No More Urvashi, I'm India': Urvashi Rautella Makes Grand Cannes 2026 Return In Dazzling Gown & Maang Tikka

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@IndicVoice_)

While the Cannes Film Festival 2026 opening ceremony on May 12 saw several global stars arrive in style, it was Urvashi Rautela who ensured all eyes stayed firmly on her. Returning to Cannes for the fifth consecutive year, the actor brought full-blown red-carpet drama to the French Riviera in a sparkling couture look that screamed her unapologetic and bold approach to couture.

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Urvashi’s sparkling Cannes return

For her latest Cannes appearance at the Festival de Cannes, Urvashi stepped out in a shimmering silver dress by Vietnamese label JoliPoli Couture. The fitted ensemble featured a heavily embellished silhouette drenched in crystals, sequins, and intricate beadwork that reflected light from every angle.

The body-contouring gown transitioned into a soft lavender-toned sheer mesh detail, giving the look an ethereal finish. What added extra drama to the ensemble were the oversized, flowing cape sleeves that cascaded behind her, creating a regal, wing-like effect as she walked the red carpet.

However, the real standout detail was her statement headpiece. Adding a desi touch to the international couture moment, Urvashi accessorised the look with a striking maang tikka-inspired accessory featuring a bird motif and shimmering tassel detailing. She paired it with dangling earrings and a unique embellished clutch that perfectly complemented the silver aesthetic.

Keeping the beauty look luminous and glamorous, the actress opted for radiant, dewy skin, silver-toned shimmery eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and nude lips. Her hair was styled into a sleek bun, allowing the dramatic jewellery and couture detailing to remain the focal point.

'I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India'

Speaking to media platform Brut from the Cannes red carpet, Urvashi became emotional while talking about representing India globally. "Whenever I represent my country, I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India,” she said while speaking about her Cannes appearance and designer ensemble.

The actress also expressed pride in returning to Cannes for the fifth year in a row. "I feel very proud, and I’ve always represented my country in the best possible manner,” she added, calling the moment deeply special.