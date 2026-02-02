 'I'm A True-Blue Mumbaikar': Bhumi Pednekar Shares Fond Memories From Her College Days At The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'I'm A True-Blue Mumbaikar': Bhumi Pednekar Shares Fond Memories From Her College Days At The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

'I'm A True-Blue Mumbaikar': Bhumi Pednekar Shares Fond Memories From Her College Days At The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Bhumi Pednekar |
Read Also
Mumbai, Are You Ready For The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival? The Multi-Cultural Fest Returns To SoBo This...
article-image

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has kicked off in full swing in Mumbai's heart on January 31 and is living up to the tag of Asia's largest multi-disciplinary street arts festival, as thousands of art lovers marked their presence right on the first day at the iconic K Dubash Marg, also known as Rampart Row. During the opening ceremony of the festival's 26th edition, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar graced the event, bringing back memories from her college days to life.

Right after her recently released OTT series, Daldal on Amazon Prime, where she is playing a character of a Mumbai cop, Bhumi couldn't stop praising how it has been a full circle for her. Speaking about the iconic Kala Ghoda festival, she said, "I think it’s getting bigger and better every year. I’m sure it takes an army, months of planning, and just their resilience and passion to keep going for 26 years."

"Kala Ghoda Art festival is iconic to Mumbai.  It has become a very big part of Mumbai‘s culture. I’m so happy that I could come here today, especially on a day when I just had my show release yesterday where I am playing a member of the Mumbai police force. It makes me so happy because I am a true-blue Mumbaikar."

Bhumi Pednekar was invited as one of the chief guests at the inauguration ceremony, and the moment served as an emotional connection for the actress. "A very nice memory that I had when I was younger was actually watching one of the performances here at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. I remember saying that one day I will be on this stage and here I am today; this is a 100 per cent full circle for me."

Read Also
'26 Years Of This Festival, And I Never Imagined I'd Be Standing Here On This Stage Today': Brinda...
article-image

In its 26th year, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is bringing more than 400 live events, workshops, and activities on all nine days till February 8. The festival is free to attend for everyone on all days.

FPJ Shorts
Gold Falls 3.22% To ₹1.43 Lakh, Silver At ₹2.48 Lakh; Here’s Why Prices Are Falling For 3 Days?
Gold Falls 3.22% To ₹1.43 Lakh, Silver At ₹2.48 Lakh; Here’s Why Prices Are Falling For 3 Days?
RBI Expected To Pause Policy Rate Cuts In February Amid Liquidity Measures
RBI Expected To Pause Policy Rate Cuts In February Amid Liquidity Measures
'Do Not Disparage India': Kiren Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi For Critising Union Budget 2026, Cites Elon Musk's X Post Highlighling Country's GDP Growth
'Do Not Disparage India': Kiren Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi For Critising Union Budget 2026, Cites Elon Musk's X Post Highlighling Country's GDP Growth
Mumbai: BJP Appoints Ganesh Khankar As Group Leader In BMC After Securing Victory In Civic Polls
Mumbai: BJP Appoints Ganesh Khankar As Group Leader In BMC After Securing Victory In Civic Polls
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I'm A True-Blue Mumbaikar': Bhumi Pednekar Shares Fond Memories From Her College Days At The Kala...
'I'm A True-Blue Mumbaikar': Bhumi Pednekar Shares Fond Memories From Her College Days At The Kala...
From Concert To Comedy: Exciting Events To Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival In Mumbai On Day 3
From Concert To Comedy: Exciting Events To Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival In Mumbai On Day 3
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 2nd, 2026 To February 8th, 2026 For All...
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 2nd, 2026 To February 8th, 2026 For All...
Dalai Lama Wins First Grammy Award At 90: 'I'm Grateful,' Says The Tibetan Spiritual Leader
Dalai Lama Wins First Grammy Award At 90: 'I'm Grateful,' Says The Tibetan Spiritual Leader
Chappell Roan, Heidi Klum Flashes Nipples At Grammys 2026 Red Carpet: See What Others Wore
Chappell Roan, Heidi Klum Flashes Nipples At Grammys 2026 Red Carpet: See What Others Wore