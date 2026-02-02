'I'm A True-Blue Mumbaikar': Bhumi Pednekar Shares Fond Memories From Her College Days At The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Bhumi Pednekar |

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has kicked off in full swing in Mumbai's heart on January 31 and is living up to the tag of Asia's largest multi-disciplinary street arts festival, as thousands of art lovers marked their presence right on the first day at the iconic K Dubash Marg, also known as Rampart Row. During the opening ceremony of the festival's 26th edition, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar graced the event, bringing back memories from her college days to life.



Right after her recently released OTT series, Daldal on Amazon Prime, where she is playing a character of a Mumbai cop, Bhumi couldn't stop praising how it has been a full circle for her. Speaking about the iconic Kala Ghoda festival, she said, "I think it’s getting bigger and better every year. I’m sure it takes an army, months of planning, and just their resilience and passion to keep going for 26 years."

"Kala Ghoda Art festival is iconic to Mumbai. It has become a very big part of Mumbai‘s culture. I’m so happy that I could come here today, especially on a day when I just had my show release yesterday where I am playing a member of the Mumbai police force. It makes me so happy because I am a true-blue Mumbaikar."



Bhumi Pednekar was invited as one of the chief guests at the inauguration ceremony, and the moment served as an emotional connection for the actress. "A very nice memory that I had when I was younger was actually watching one of the performances here at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. I remember saying that one day I will be on this stage and here I am today; this is a 100 per cent full circle for me."

In its 26th year, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is bringing more than 400 live events, workshops, and activities on all nine days till February 8. The festival is free to attend for everyone on all days.