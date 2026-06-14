Iconic! DR Congo Returns To FIFA World Cup After 52 Years In Leopard-Printed Suits & Bags

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been serving unforgettable fashion moments long before the first whistle blows. After France's luxury luggage lineup caught everyone's attention, it is now the Democratic Republic of Congo's turn to dominate social media. Returning to football's biggest stage after 52 years, the team arrived in Houston, USA, looking every bit like champions already, and their striking leopard-inspired suits have quickly become one of the tournament's most talked-about style statements.

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DR Congo's Team serve leopard couture

The Congolese squad stepped off the plane in sharp black suits that paid homage to the team's iconic nickname, The Leopards. Running across the chest of each blazer was a bold leopard-print stripe, adding a dramatic yet elegant touch to the otherwise classic tailoring. A small gold leopard pin completed the look.

But these were more than just stylish travel outfits. The ensembles were designed by fashion house JMAKxPARIS, led by designer Alvin Junior Mak, who infused the collection with references to the country's history, culture and football legacy.

Sharing the inspiration behind the designs on Instagram, Mak wrote, "Elegance is a way of carrying your story. For the 2026 World Cup, JMAKxPARIS had the immense honour of supporting the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of the Congo with a silhouette inspired by our heritage, our culture, and our shared ambition."

The designer further revealed that the outfits were created as a tribute to the country's legendary 1974 World Cup team, the last Congolese side to appear at football's grandest tournament, while also drawing inspiration from the spirit of Congolese Sape, the country's celebrated culture of bold and refined dressing.

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Mak also thanked the Ministry of Sports and Leisure of the DRC, along with collaborators and artisans who helped bring the project to life. "Now, it is time for the action on the pitch. A nation stands behind them, and a dream lies ahead. May this World Cup live up to the ambitions they carry," he added.