All Eyes On Lisa! BLACKPINK Singer Rocks Corset, Micro Shorts & Boots At FIFA World Cup 2026

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 14, 2026
The FIFA World Cup 2026 was packed with star power, but Lisa ensured all eyes stayed on her as she joined Brazilian sensation Anitta and Nigerian artist Rema for a performance of Goals
Staying true to her signature style, the BLACKPINK star stepped out in an all-white ensemble that perfectly blended pop-star glamour with edgy stage fashion
Lisa wore a cropped corset-inspired top that accentuated her silhouette while bringing a bold, structured element to the look
She paired the top with harness-style micro shorts and a leather jacket that highlighted her fearless approach to fashion
The singer completed the outfit with knee-high lace-up platform boots, giving the look extra edge and drama
Adding another signature element, Lisa accessorised with white fingerless gloves that tied the entire outfit together
Her beauty look remained chic with flawless skin, rosy cheeks, and nude lips, while her ignature soft waves with face-framing bangs completed the show-stopping appearance
Thanks For Reading!