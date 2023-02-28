ICONIC! British supermodel Naomi Campbell stuns in Sabyasachi for 1st Vogue India cover

Naomi Campbell | Instagram/ Vogue India

Naomi Campbell, the British supermodel, graced the cover of Vogue India for the first time wearing Indian designer Sabyasachi's jewellery.The supermodel will appear in the March issue of Vogue India.

Campbell has also been on over 66 Vogue covers throughout her illustrious career. She has been known for her glorious fashion in the 90s and her runway walks.

The Vogue cover photo was shared by Vogue India and Sabyasachi on their Instagram accounts. Fans went crazy after viewing the stunning cover, and many of them said how happy they were to see the 90s supermodel on the cover of Vogue India.

In the cover photo, Naomi looks regal as she poses for a close-up shot in the mustard background while wearing the Sabyasachi jewellery. The supermodel stands out with her sharp features, an elaborate headpiece, earrings, and a statement necklace.

Both the Instagram pages are flooded with comments, with fans in frenzy to see the 90s supermodel rock the Indian look.

The comment section was filled with words of admiration and congratulations, calling the collaboration “iconic”.

Read Also Is Adele getting married? Here is everything you need to know