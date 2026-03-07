ICC T20 WC Final, India Vs. New Zealand: How To Reach Narendra Modi Stadium By Metro, Train; Best Nearby Cafes & Restaurants | File Images

Team India & New Zealand are set to play the final match of ICC T-20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow on March 8. Over 1 lakh spectators are expected to visit the grand venue to witness the live action from all across the country. For all the non-ahmedabad cricket lovers who are visiting for the first time, here's your ultimate guide:

How To Reach Narendra Modi Stadium By Metro?

To reach the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera from Ahmedabad by metro, take the Red Line directly to Motera Stadium Metro Station. The station is within walking distance of the stadium entrance. Trains run frequently, and for match days, services are often extended until 12:30 AM.

Best Restaurants Near Narendra Modi Stadium

While the stadium is located little in the outskirts from the main city, there are few options nearby to grab quick snacks and meals. Indian earteries like Nilkanth Restaurant, Shri Radhe Restaurant & Amritsari Kulcha are located from 2 to 10 minutes distance from the stadium. While Hakuna Matata cafe, Grill Kitchen BBQ, Drink Eat Fun cafe are located in the same distance.

Since Team India locked its position in the finals, flight tickets to Ahmedabad from Mumbai have seen a high surge. The air fares have surged upto 100% high for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight tickets on March 8. Usually, the tickets that start from ₹3,000 and last-minute seats get sold between 5K-6K, flight tickets on March 8 are soaring high from ₹ 7,349 to ₹ 8,371 from Mumbai & Navi Mumbai.

