'I Went Paragliding & Almost Died': Women Breaks Nose After Falling From 8,000 Ft In Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh | Watch Video

A dream trip to conquer her deepest fear turned into a nightmare for content creator Khushi Singh, whose Instagram video of a paragliding experience gone wrong at Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing has sent shockwaves across social media.

Influencer injured after paragliding

Singh, a fashion and lifestyle creator, had made a bold resolution for 2026 to face every fear she had ever lived with. At the top of that list was a lifelong scare of heights. "I can't even look from a second floor of a building," she admitted in the new clip.

So she did what many would consider unthinkable: she travelled to Bir Billing, the paragliding capital of India, and chose to leap from an 8,000-feet mountain.

"I took this challenge that I will face all my fears in 2026," she said. "One life and one experience, and this is what I believed. So I jumped."

But the video did not end with the way she planned. Singh appeared on screen with a visibly bleeding nose. She did not disclose exactly what happened or how she was hurt, leaving followers deeply unsettled. The video ended with a chilling line of text: "And then everything changed."

She titled the video, "I did paragliding, and I almost died."

Watch the video below:

Followers react

The comments poured in swiftly. "Adventure sports in India are a very bad idea," wrote one user. "But how? Even I did paragliding and it went fine," another said, bewildered. Others simply reached out with concern, "I hope you're okay!", while one follower offered warmth with a hint of humour: "I hope everything is good and you flying again very soon."