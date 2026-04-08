'Even Boys Don't Feel Safe In...: Russian Woman Ranks Indian Cities Based On Safety, Delhi Is The Lowest In Viral Video

A travel reel by Russian woman Alisa has sparked a heated online debate after she ranked how safe she felt across Indian cities. Titled "How safe I felt in India in different cities as a Russian woman," the video features clips from her journey, along with ratings that quickly grabbed attention, especially her low score for Delhi.

Delhi ranks the lowest

According to her rankings, Manali and Rishikesh topped the list with 9/10, followed by Jaipur and Goa at 8/10. Jodhpur received a 7/10, while Agra stood at 3/10. Delhi, however, ranked the lowest with just 2/10, becoming the focal point of the discussion online.

The video soon went viral, drawing a flood of reactions from Indian users. Responding to the unexpected attention, Alisa wrote, "didnt expect too much views and feedback from indian people! If you want me to post more reels about your beautiful country."

Watch the video below:

Indians react

While some viewers appreciated her honesty, many expressed disappointment, particularly over Delhi’s rating. One user commented, "2/10 was quite generous, for delhi," while another added, "In a delhi even boys don't feel safe.” Several others echoed similar sentiments, with one saying, “As an Indian I am sure it's perfect rating.”

The conversation didn’t stop there. Some users from other cities joined in, debating their own experiences. "I am from Agra and trust me it doesn't even deserve 3... Must be in negative," read one comment, while another suggested, “Come to Mumbai 10/10.”