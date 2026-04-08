US Influencer Travels 24 Hours To India Just To See Taj Mahal, Desi Reacts To New Yorker's Viral Video

Scrolling through travel content usually means dreamy itineraries and week-long getaways, but every once in a while, someone flips the script entirely. This time, it's a US influencer who turned a quick trip into a full-blown internet moment by flying across the world… just for a day. Yes, you read that right.

Meet Kevin Droniak, a New York-based digital creator known for his viral "one-day vacation" videos. His latest adventure? A whirlwind trip to India that lasted barely 24 hours, all for a glimpse of the iconic Taj Mahal.

Kevin's one-day trip to India

Kevin's journey kicked off in New York, where he boarded a long-haul flight to New Delhi. Instead of slowing down after landing, he jumped straight into action, hopping into a car for a nearly four-hour drive to Agra.

After catching just a few hours of rest, he woke up early to tick off the main highlight of his trip: visiting the Taj Mahal. From soaking in the sunrise views to capturing picture-perfect moments, he made sure every second counted.

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But the sprint didn't stop there. On the same day, Kevin explored parts of Agra; tried local favourites like butter chicken, dal, naan, and biryani, and documented the chaos, colour, and charm of the city before heading back to the US.

Internet reacts

Unsurprisingly, the video blew up online, with people both amazed and slightly overwhelmed by the idea. "This is getting a bit insane, but still impressive," one user wrote. "I’d need at least a week to explore India," another commented.

"Day trip to India IS WILD," read another reaction. A fourth account wrote, "This has to be the coolest video yet… you captured the vibe so well!" “You are insane,” another joked.