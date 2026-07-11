'I Was Depressed': Shamita Shetty Opens Up About Painful Battle With Endometriosis - Video

Shamita Shetty is using her voice to shine a light on a health condition that affects millions of women but often remains misunderstood. During the July 10 episode of All About Her, hosted by Soha Ali Khan and featuring women's health specialist Dr Neeta Warty, the actor reflected on her difficult journey with endometriosis, admitting that it took years before she finally received the correct diagnosis.

'I wasn't given the right diagnosis': Shamita on endometriosis

Recalling her early symptoms, Shamita revealed that her first medical consultations failed to identify the condition. "I think, in my case, I kind of dragged it on because I wasn't given the right diagnosis initially."

She explained that after visiting her gynaecologist, routine tests, including a Pap smear, came back normal, leaving doctors with no immediate reason to investigate further. "Every time I experienced certain symptoms, I'd tell myself, 'Maybe this is normal.'"

Because nothing alarming showed up in her reports, she gradually convinced herself that the discomfort was simply part of being a woman. She also pointed out how menstrual pain and hormonal issues are often normalised, preventing many women from seeking timely help. "We're just expected to live with them."

Pain became impossible to ignore

Known for having a high pain tolerance due to years of dealing with physical injuries, Shamita admitted she initially continued pushing through the discomfort.

However, things changed dramatically in the months leading up to her surgery. "For me, the intensity of the pain really increased about six to eight months before I eventually had surgery."

She said the turning point came when the pain became so severe that it disrupted her sleep. "When the pain started waking me up from my sleep, that's when I realised something was seriously wrong. My body was trying to tell me that I needed answers."

In another clip from the conversation that has since gone viral, Shamita described how overwhelming the experience became. "There was pain throughout. This was a different level of pain. I can't even express what kind of pain it was. I was depressed," she said.

What is endometriosis?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. This abnormal tissue can trigger inflammation, scarring, severe pelvic pain, painful periods and fertility-related complications.

The condition can affect women from their first menstrual cycle until menopause and may also impact transgender men and non-binary individuals who menstruate. While there is currently no permanent cure, symptoms can often be managed through medication or surgery, depending on the severity of the condition.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.