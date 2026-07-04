What Is Endometriosis? Kapil Sharma's Onscreen Wife Sumona Chakravarti Undergoes Surgery After Condition 'Progressed Massively' |

Best known for playing Kapil Sharma's on-screen wife in Comedy Nights With Kapil and for her appearances in shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and Kasamh Se, actress Sumona Chakravarti recently shared a major health update with her fans. The actress revealed that she was diagnosed with endometriosis and underwent surgery on May 4. She also shared that the past two months have been dedicated to her physical and mental recovery.

Sumona wrote, "Happy to resurface after a long time. I've been living under a rock for the last two months." She added that she had consciously stayed away from social media. The actress further revealed, "On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years." She added that it was finally time to bid goodbye to endometriosis.

Sumona further shared that she spent the "last two months healing—physically and mentally." Reassuring her fans, she said she is doing well now. She also tagged her doctors, calling them "angels," and thanked the entire medical team for "fixing" her, taking care of her, and understanding her throughout the journey.

Concluding her note, Sumona wrote, "I'm sharing this not for promotion or sympathy, but simply because this experience has brought about a massive shift in my perspective towards life."

Soon after, fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with wishes for her speedy recovery. Karan Veer Grover, Ayushmaan Sethi, Arti Singh, Arjun Bijlani, and several others sent their love and support to the actress.

What Is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (endometrium) grows outside the uterus, most commonly on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the lining of the pelvis. Unlike the tissue inside the uterus, this misplaced tissue has no way to leave the body during menstruation, which can lead to inflammation, severe pelvic pain, painful periods, scar tissue, cysts, and, in some cases, fertility problems. Experts claim that the condition affects around 1 in 10 women of reproductive age worldwide.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, while there is currently no permanent cure for endometriosis, treatments such as pain medication, hormone therapy, and surgery can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life. The Johns Hopkins Medicine notes that laparoscopic surgery is considered the gold standard for confirming the diagnosis and removing endometriosis tissue when necessary.