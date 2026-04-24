'I Don't Eat...': Arjun Tendulkar Wishes Father Sachin Tendulkar On His 53rd Birthday But Refuses To Eat Cake |

Away for his professional commitments, Arjun Tendulkar wished his father and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with a heartfelt video note, which was posted on the official Instagram handle of the IPL franchise he is playing for, Lucknow Super Giants. In the video, Arjun wishes his father on his 53rd birthday with a slice of Biscoff cake, but elaborates that he is not going to eat it for a reason.

Batting maestro and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 53rd birthday today with his family in Mumbai. Recently, he was seen celebrating his birthday and cutting the cake with fans gathered below his residence in Mumbai.

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Heartfelt Wish from Arjun Tendulkar:

While Arjun Tendulkar is with his IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, for the ongoing IPL campaign, he was seen making a video wish for his father. In a video posted by LSG, he was seen offering a cake. He said, "Happy Birthday. But, I am not going to eat this, cause I don't eat sugar often. I'll see you soon."

It was classic Mumbai magic outside the residence of Sachin Tendulkar, as fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the legend’s 53rd birthday. Chanting his name, holding cakes, and hoping for a glimpse, the street turned into a mini festival.

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Amid all the excitement below, a softer, almost cinematic moment unfolded above. Sitting quietly in the balcony was Saaniya Chandhok, watching the celebrations with a gentle smile, as the city poured its love for the man fondly known as the God of Cricket.