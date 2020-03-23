How to stay quarantined with someone you don't like amid coronavirus outbreak

While the enforced ‘holiday' is giving many a chance to cut back, breathe and re-discover hobbies, it isn't all hunky dory for some. Being confined within the home comes with its share of pressure and stress. With routines thrown to the winds, it can leave you feeling lonely, frustrated, bored, angry, depressed and even trapped. This gets worse if one is forced to spend additional time with a family member who one doesn't quite gel with, be it an in-law, parent, spouse or child, or your flat-mates. The trick is to be prepared and accept that things will need working on if you are all to survive if not thrive during this time of COVID-19 quarantine.

Here's how you could go about it…

Have that chat

Don't simple plunge into this period and expect everything to take care of itself. Get together as a unit and discuss what could be the main issues you'll could face. Suggest ways in which each family member/ flat-mate can help. Draw up lists for chores. With roles defined there will be less scope for anger and bitterness. If you mother-in-law volunteers to cook lunch each day, you can offer to handle dinner and thus will be safely out of each other's way in the kitchen.

Maintain a timetable

Boring as it may sound, it helps to have structure to avoid arguments. When a routine is maintained to some extent, it helps all members to be on the same page. Whether breakfast or homework assignments having a timetable will help kids—even prickly teens—be prepared in advance. This would minimize nagging, scolding and the risk of a blowout.