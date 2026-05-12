How Much Does A Ticket Cost At The Cannes Film Festival? Here’s Who Can Actually Attend |

The glamorous Cannes Film Festival may look like a star-studded event open to all, but attending the prestigious film festival is far more exclusive than most people think. Unlike traditional movie events, Cannes does not sell regular public tickets for its main screenings and red carpet premieres. Entry is primarily reserved for accredited film professionals, celebrities, media personnel and invited guests.

For 2026, access to high-profile premieres at the Palais des Festivals reportedly starts at around €5,750 (approximately ₹5.5 lakh) for balcony seating, while orchestra and premium corbeille access can go up to €7,250 (around ₹7 lakh). These packages often include red carpet entry for major screenings.

Luxury concierge and hospitality companies are also offering exclusive Cannes experiences. According to reports, VIP festival packages with premiere access, afterparties and networking events can cost anywhere between £4,500 and over £6,500 per person, while elite all-access experiences reportedly exceed $10,000.

Meanwhile, those registering late for official accreditation after April 1 may need to pay an additional €224 fee.

Despite its exclusivity, there are still limited ways for the general public to experience Cannes. The festival runs special initiatives like “3 Days in Cannes,” which allows selected cinema lovers to attend certain screenings and events. Free outdoor screenings are also held at the Cinéma de la Plage, offering movie enthusiasts a chance to soak in the Cannes atmosphere without spending thousands.

However, official entry into the festival’s main premieres and celebrity-filled events remains largely restricted to accredited attendees or guests purchasing expensive third-party hospitality packages.