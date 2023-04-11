How mixing curd with honey can change your life completely

Curd and honey both have a lot of health benefits and flavour. They are widely used in different cuisines around the world. While each of these ingredients can be used on its own, many people wonder whether they can be mixed together to create a tasty and nutritious snack or dessert.

So, can you mix curd and honey? “Yes you can! In fact, the combination is not new and has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries to promote good health and wellbeing. Mixing curd and honey has countless health benefits,” says Preeti Gupta, Dietician and Founder of Perfect Health by Preeti Gupta points out six benefits of mixing the two ingredients.

Source of probiotics:

Curd and honey mixture makes a rich source of probiotics! Curd is made with fermented milk due to which it has several bacteria that are known as probiotics. Mixing honey with curd can promote the growth of these bacteria.

Rich source of protein:

Depending on the type of milk and method of preparation, curd can have anywhere from 4 to 14 grams of protein per 100 grams. Adding honey to it can enhance the curd’s quality and make it a protein filled snack you can easily go for.

Good for bones health:

Honey contains ample amount of minerals such as magnesium and potassium, which are also important for bone health. At the same time, yogurt is also a good source of calcium, which is essential for building and maintaining bone density.

Immunity enhancers:

Curd and honey mixture can help enhance the immune system and boost overall immunity. Both the ingredients contain nutrients and compounds that have immune-boosting properties. Honey contains antioxidants and antimicrobial compounds that can help fight off infections and boost the immune system.

Helps in digestive health:

Curd and honey mix can be helpful for digestive health. Both curd and honey contain nutrients and compounds that promote healthy digestion and can help alleviate digestive issues. The combo is good for nervous system and it can also help shedding weight as both the components eaten in limits can improve gut health.

