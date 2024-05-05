From Beauty Hacks to Home Remedies, Discover The Uses Of Kitchen Ingredients

Everyone loves a good life hack. You’ll be surprised to know how many of them exist within the treasury of your kitchens. Natural spices and oils can have many unconventional uses that can vivify your daily lives. So bid farewell to chemicals and embrace simplicity as we explore some of these hidden gems together.

Turmeric

Dyeing clothes: Affordable and readily available, the root of the golden spice can be used to dye clothes and give them a taste of vibrancy! You can use it over already coloured clothes to obtain some gorgeous shades. Submerge the cloth in hot water along with turmeric, baking soda, or vinegar for an hour. Then rinse off the excess powder from the cloth and let it air-dry.

Skin care: The energetic turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can be incorporated into your skin care routines to even out dull skin. Mix turmeric powder with honey to get a paste-like consistency. Apply it all over the face for 10–15 minutes, and then wash it off with a wet towel. Many people use it to treat acne, psoriasis, and eczema as well.

Curd

Hair conditioner: This dairy product is rich in protein, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and vitamin A, which can contribute to hair growth. It also helps with dandruff, frizzy hair, and rough ends as it hydrates and nourishes the scalp. Simply apply the curd to your hair like a mask and leave it in for 15-20 minutes before rinsing. You can also add coconut oil or ghee to amplify its benefits.

Face mask: The moisturizing properties of curd can also be used to soften dry skin. Its cooling properties also help the skin recover from hot summer days. Mix some curd and besan (gram flour) in a bowl and apply it to your face and neck. Wash after 15 minutes or after it dries.

Banana Peel

Leather polisher: If you’re looking to polish your leather shoes or bags, a cheap, easy, and environmentally friendly way is to use the inside of a banana peel, as it contains potassium and natural oils that will make your leather items shine bright like a diamond! It also contains enzymes that help in removing odour and breaking down stains from shoes. Just use the inside of the peels to rub your leather items. Finally, use a clean cloth to wipe them.

Water Purification: Banana peels contain sulphur and nitrogen that work similar to the magnets in water purifiers. All you have to do is grind some roasted banana peel and mix it with the contaminated water for 10 minutes. The resultant solution is approximately 60% less contaminated.

Mustard Oil

Treating joint pain: The oil's anti-inflammatory qualities can aid in reducing arthritis-related pain and discomfort. It relieves inflammation and stiffness in the joints. To increase your mobility, warm up some oil and gently massage it over the affected area. Wash it off with warm water after 30 to 40 minutes.

Teeth whitening: As mustard oil contains antibacterial qualities, it has been used for decades to treat dental problems. Combine a teaspoon of salt with some mustard oil to form a mild abrasive. After applying it to your teeth, wait for five minutes. Then simply use lukewarm water to rinse.

Tamarind

Cleaning brass and copper utensils: The citric acid content is very high in tamarind pulp. So, the basic layer of oxidation that develops on the utensils as a result of their interaction with air and moisture is neutralized by this acid and bringsback its luster. Cover the utensil's surface uniformly with the pulp. Next, lightly scrub the area with a soft cloth or sponge, applying gentle pressure, and rub until the tarnish begins to fade. Let the utensil sit for 5–10 minutes, then thoroughly rinse it with water to get rid of any residue.

Adhesive for arts and crafts: Tamarind seeds have inherent adhesive properties. They can provide your kids with an engaging new approach to working on their masterpieces. To make the seeds into a consistency similar to glue, powder them and combine them with water.

Mint leaves

Insect repellent: The fresh, zingy smell that lights up our summer drinks is loathed by insects and thus can help you keep them away. Its strong menthol scent makes mint leaves effective and, of course, environmentally friendly. Take a handful of mint leaves and crush them to release their aroma. Place them in various locations around the house. Alternatively, plant mint in your gardens or use mint oil spray.

Treating Sunburns: Mint is known for its cooling effects and can be used to soothe sunburns. Add crushed-up mint leaves to some green tea and let it cool down before pouring it on the affected area and massage it in. Make sure to be gentle.