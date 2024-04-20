India, Australia Join Hands For New-Age 'Deep Dive' Into Culture |

The Museum of Solutions, the Australian ConsulateGeneral, and Indias Unbox Cultural Futures have joined forces to launch the art exhibition 'Walking Through a Songline' in India on April 20. The exhibition uses immersive art to give a glimpse of how the Australian continent was mapped.

The project uses new-age, cutting-edge technology to promote and sensitise people about indigenous artwork and reflect upon the resilience and authenticity of the people who originally produced them.

The use of technology to promote art not only lures art connoisseurs but also the youth, who are the nationbuilder of the future. We see young people not just as consumers of culture but as creators of it. I hope this exhibition and the programmes and activities weve created here together will prompt children and their families to become curious and to explore the common characteristics of Australian and Indian First Nations people. Young people have a fundamental human right to enjoy and contribute to the culture of their communities, said Michael Peter Edson, Chief Museum Officer at Museum of Solutions.

Edson added, "In India too, we're closely tied to the art and culture of our indigenous communities. For example, the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters in Madhya Pradesh, which are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. These sites and their stillliving cultures underline the rich historical legacy of the Indian subcontinent."

"There was a time, quite a while ago, when India and Australia were part of a supercontinent, Pangea. Today, both our nations are bound by historical and cultural ties through deep people-topeople links," said Tanvi Jindal Shete, the founder of Museum of Solutions. This unique art exhibition could play a catalytic role for more collaborations between India and Australia to preserve the indigenous cultural legacies of both our nations, she added, while talking about the invaluable experience this exhibit provides.

Further elaborating on the exhibition, Nicholas McCaffrey, Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to India said, "The exhibition brings paintings to life, with ancient knowledge and stories shared via digital technology that will delight the senses. Weve become aligned in terms of India-Australia strategic interests that are driving the growth of our relationship. The last piece, which I think fits in with this exhibition, is around what we call the 'human bridge'."

'Walking Through a Songline' is on till May 10 in Mumbai at the Museum of Solutions Art Gallery and will travel to Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. This riveting immersive art exhibition is a part of National Museum of Australia's internationally acclaimed exhibition 'Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters,' which is currently touring Europe