How Artemis II Astronauts Stayed Fit In Zero Gravity; Viral Video Shows Smart Space, Workout Hack | X @DudespostingWs

After successfully completing humanity’s first lunar voyage in over 50 years, the crew of Artemis II returned to Earth with a dramatic splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. While the mission itself has been making headlines, a new viral video featuring astronaut Victor Glover is now giving the world a fascinating glimpse into how astronauts manage to stay fit in space.

Inside the Orion spacecraft, space is extremely limited. The capsule measures just 16.5 feet in diameter, with a compact volume of around 330 cubic feet, barely enough room for four astronauts to live, let alone exercise. Yet, maintaining physical health in space is crucial, as microgravity can lead to muscle loss and reduced bone density over time.

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To tackle this challenge, scientists designed a clever solution, a compact flywheel device. This specialised equipment, mounted inside the spacecraft, allows astronauts to perform both aerobic and resistance workouts despite the tight space. In the viral clip shared by Space.com, Victor Glover is seen using the device for resistance training as part of his daily routine.

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The flywheel works using a cable-based system, enabling exercises like squats, deadlifts and even rowing-like movements. Despite weighing just around 30 pounds, it plays a vital role in keeping astronauts fit. Each crew member reportedly spent about 30 minutes daily using the device to counter the effects of zero gravity.

The video has left viewers intrigued, highlighting how innovation and smart design help astronauts adapt to life beyond Earth. Even in the vastness of space, staying healthy remains a top priority and this ingenious workout hack proves just that.