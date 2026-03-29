Housekeeping Staff Dancing At Keniemusik Mumbai Concert Goes Viral: 'Aunty Got Better Moves Than Wannabes' Says Netizens

In a night filled with beats, lights and high-energy music, it wasn’t just the DJs who stole the show in Mumbai, but an unexpected star from behind the scenes. A heartwarming and fun video from the Keinemusik concert is now taking over the internet, proving that good music truly connects everyone.

Viral video wins the internet

The now-viral clip, shared by Instagram user Amal George, shows a female housekeeping staff member joyfully dancing and grooving to the music during the concert. Completely lost in the rhythm, she danced with infectious energy, lighting up the atmosphere around her.

The user captioned the video, “I attended the Keinemusik concert yesterday in Mumbai and found this aunty from housekeeping raving and dancing her heart out. What great vibe and energy she carried!”

Netizens react

The internet couldn’t get enough of her moves. Comments poured in, celebrating her vibe and authenticity.

“I would've joined her in the blink of an eye,” wrote one user, while another added, “Aunty got better moves than most of those wannabees.”

Other reactions included, “The only Keinemusik clip I enjoyed,” and “Still better than the 90% crowd.”

Many users pointed out how she seemed to enjoy the music more than the crowd itself, with comments like, “Atleast she is enjoying unlike the people who are just there for stories” and “A DJ's dream is to make anyone dance.”

About the concert

Held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the concert marked Keinemusik’s India debut on March 27. The trio, &ME, Rampa and Adam Port, delivered their signature slow-build electronic set, gradually turning the night into a high-energy experience.

Blending melodic house with a touch of nostalgia, they surprised fans by mixing in Bollywood tracks like Joote Do Paise Lo and Le Gayi, adding a local flavour to the global gig.