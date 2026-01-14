'Horrible': Netizens TROLL Orry For Wearing See-Through Top At Nupur-Stebin's Mumbai Reception, Says 'Bhul Gaya Reception Mein Aana Tha, Club Nahi'

Orry at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Mumbai reception | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, is no stranger to making bold fashion statements, but his latest look at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Mumbai wedding reception has sparked a social media frenzy.

Known for his unconventional and quirky style, Orry arrived at the glitzy event in a sheer black turtleneck top, paired effortlessly with sleek black trousers. He completed the look with silver earrings, stacked rings, his signature quirky phone case, formal black shoes, and stylish black sunglasses. While his outfit certainly turned heads, it also ignited a wave of online trolling.

Netizens react to Orry's style

Netizens were quick to weigh in on Orry's attire. Under a viral paparazzi video, one user commented, "Unfortunately, some ppl forgetting to dress how it should be for different occasions... Forced external influence."

Another remarked, "Forgetting how to dress is a new trend…," while a third joked, "Bhul gaya hai kya, Reception mein aana tha, club night mein nahin 😂😂😂." Several others simply called the look "Horrible" or "Disgusting," expressing their disapproval of his see-through ensemble.

Star-studded Nupur and Stebin's Mumbai wedding reception

The Mumbai reception, held on January 13, was a glittering affair following Nupur and Stebin’s intimate wedding celebrations in Udaipur. The star-studded guest list featured Bollywood and music industry heavyweights, including Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Farah Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani.

Each celebrity brought their own fashion game to the night, but it was Orry's daring look that truly stole the conversation online.