Disha Patani Slays In Red Satin Slip Dress At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Mumbai Wedding Reception; Mouni Roy Goes Desi In A Saree

Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Mumbai wedding reception | All image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

After days of intimate and dreamy wedding festivities in Udaipur, newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben brought the celebration to Mumbai with a star-studded wedding reception that turned into a full-blown Bollywood-style parade. Held on Tuesday night (January 13), the glamorous soirée saw several A-list celebrities from the film and music industries step out in their finest, making the evening as fashionable as it was festive.

Bollywood celebs at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Mumbai wedding reception

Salman Khan

Salman Khan stole the spotlight as he arrived in a sharp navy-blue suit, pairing it with matching trousers and a sleek black shirt. Keeping things effortlessly suave, the superstar finished the look with black formal shoes and his signature bracelet.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani took a bold route, skipping traditional wear for a sultry red satin slip dress. Featuring a plunging neckline and a daring backless design, her look was all about minimalism with impact. She styled it simply with delicate earrings and soft, glowing makeup.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy embraced timeless elegance in an ivory tissue saree adorned with gold patti work, zardozi embroidery, and intricate embellishments. She elevated the ensemble with statement gold jhumkas and a matching mang tikka, channelling regal charm effortlessly.

Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan kept it chic and comfortable in a blue salwar kameez, paired with a sheer peach dupatta. Statement hoop earrings and a gold clutch added a touch of sparkle to her relaxed festive look.

Orry

Social media sensation Orry once again turned heads with his unconventional fashion. He wore a sheer black turtleneck top paired with black trousers, accessorised with silver earrings, stacked rings, black sunglasses, formal shoes, and his signature quirky phone case.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackie Bhagnani

Power couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackie Bhagnani also attended the reception in coordinated glamour. Rakul dazzled in a black-and-silver statement ensemble featuring a floral embroidered bralette, matching pants, and a dramatic cape-style jacket. Layered necklaces, statement earrings, and a bold bag completed her look, while Jackie complemented her in a black bandhgala sherwani accented with maroon details.