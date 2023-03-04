Holi 2023: 7 Must-Haves for a Fun-filled and Hassle-free Vibrant Festival | FPJ

It’s time for the most joyous event of the year, Holi and while we start our preparations for the Holi Party Bash; we need to make a list of what all is required. At the same time, there are certain products that you can buy for yourself and your loved ones like smart watches of variant colours

From spotless whites to tech twists to traditional pichkaris with a modern upgrade, here is your one-stop guide to plan the most perfect Holi bash this year:

Super Soaker, Super Fun Pichkaris

Nerf Super Soaker Raptor Surge blaster |

Nerf Super Soaker range of water gun/ pichkaris is a fun, exciting way to enjoy your Holi this year. Try the Nerf Super Soaker Raptor Surge Blaster that is inspired by a Velociraptor dinosaur. It is easy to fill and shot. You and the little ones in your family are sure to stand out at your Holi parties with this Dino themed Nerf Blaster Pichkari.

Wear Your Favourite Smart Tech this Holi

NoiseFit Smartwatch |

This Holi, opt for a trendy and comfortable smartwatch from Noise, which will not only give you a casual yet stylish look but also serve as a useful accessory. Step up the look by wearing a trendsetter smartwatch, NoiseFit Twist that is designed to match your lifestyle needs with an aesthetic design.

This smartwatch has several features like seamless pairing and advanced calling features, including the ability to make calls from the dial-pad and access recent call logs. It comes in five exciting color options, making it a must-have accessory for the festive season.

Hassle-Free Holi Colour Removers from Your Clothes

Beco’s Colour Catcher Sheets |

Mixing whites and brights in your washing load has never been this easy. Beco’s Colour Catcher Sheets will catch all the unwanted colours from your precious whites. With magnetic properties, it traps all loose dye and colour from the water and offers protection against discoloration and fading as a result of running colour. It is also, 100% plant based and leave no toxic residue behind, thus, it is extremely safe.

Holi Menu with a Coffee Twist

Lavazza’s Qualita Oro Ground Coffee |

Here comes Holi and we are ready with our thandai, gujiya, and a whole lot of the traditional classics. This Holi, let’s add a refreshing coffee twist to our Holi-day menu with Lavazza’s Qualita Oro Ground Coffee. From espresso to cappuccino to caffe latte to Americano, it is the perfect ally for Iced coffee drinks.

No Slipping with Comfort Footwears

Yoho Floats |

Sturdy and water resistant pair of footwear are essential to avoid any falls and slips during Holi. Yoho Floats allow you to step into comfort as they are extra soft, durable and comfortable. They are also, lightweight, waterproof and skin-friendly material; so that you can only have fun-filled Holi.

Post Holi Skin Care with a Healing Cream

Pristine Skin-Healing Cream from Bombay Hemp Company |

Looking to soothe your skin after playing with unnatural Holi colors? Try using Pristine Skin-Healing Cream from Bombay Hemp Company. It has therapeutic benefits and can help to calm and promote optimal skin health after the festival.

Body & Hair Oil to create a barrier before Playing Holi

Hemp Seed Oil from Boheco |

Want to save your skin and hair from the aftermath of unnatural Holi colors? Apply Hemp Seed Oil from Boheco on your face, body, and hair before you step out so that it acts as an obstruction for colours to cause any kind of harm.

