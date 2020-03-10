Holi 2020: How to download and share festival themed WhatsApp stickers

The festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, will be celebrated across India on Tuesday, March 10. Holi, which signifies the victor of good over evil, celebrates the onset of spring after winter.
On this auspicious occasion, if you wish to send WhatsApp themed stickers to your friends and family, we've got you covered.
Here is how you can download and share Holi themed WhatsApp stickers to send it to your friends and family.
#1 Go to WhatsApp stickers section by tapping on the 'Emoji' on the left of chat bar.
#2 Select the 'stickers' tab on the bottom right.
#3 Since the default WhatsApp sticker packs does not include Holi themed stickers, you will have to tap on '+' option to open a new tab of stickers.
#4 However, if you still cannot find Holi themed stickers, tap on 'Get More Stickers' which will direct you to Google Play Store and display a number of sticker apps.
#5 In Play Store, search for 'WhatsApp stickers for Holi'
#6 Download and Install the app you selected from the list of results
#7 Open the app after successful installation
#8 Select a sticker from the list and tap on 'Add to WhatsApp' or the '+' option
#9 Close the stickers app and open WhatsApp Messenger
#10 Open a chat with any friend or family and select the sticker option
You will see the stickers which you downloaded from the app in your WhatsApp sticker section.
#11 Tap on the sticker you want to use and press enter to send
Once you have downloaded the stickers, you can delete the stickers app. Deleting the app will not erase the downloaded stickers.
