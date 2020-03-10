Holi 2020: How to download and share festival themed WhatsApp stickers

#1 Go to WhatsApp stickers section by tapping on the 'Emoji' on the left of chat bar.

#2 Select the 'stickers' tab on the bottom right.

#3 Since the default WhatsApp sticker packs does not include Holi themed stickers, you will have to tap on '+' option to open a new tab of stickers.

#4 However, if you still cannot find Holi themed stickers, tap on 'Get More Stickers' which will direct you to Google Play Store and display a number of sticker apps.

#5 In Play Store, search for 'WhatsApp stickers for Holi'

#6 Download and Install the app you selected from the list of results

#7 Open the app after successful installation

#8 Select a sticker from the list and tap on 'Add to WhatsApp' or the '+' option

#9 Close the stickers app and open WhatsApp Messenger

#10 Open a chat with any friend or family and select the sticker option

You will see the stickers which you downloaded from the app in your WhatsApp sticker section.

#11 Tap on the sticker you want to use and press enter to send

Once you have downloaded the stickers, you can delete the stickers app. Deleting the app will not erase the downloaded stickers.