Holi 2020: From Rishi Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood celebs wish fans

Each year, the festival of colours brings along with it a wave of enthusiasm, positivity and happiness. Despite the coronavirus outbreak this year, seems like Tinsel Town is probably all set to celebrate the occasion with vigour and excitement.

This year, Holi was brought in with B-town stars wishing everyone with their sweet messages and by sharing some current and some throwback Holi pictures.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to wish her fans. She posted a picture with her cute munchkin, Aradhya, during the Holika Dahan ritual and the post's caption read, 'Happy Holi to All.Love n Light.' In the picture, Aishwarya looks absolutely gorgeous and is all smiles, while her daughter is wearing a pink frock and is looking as cute and adorable as always!