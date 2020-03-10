Holi 2020: From Rishi Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood celebs wish fans

Each year, the festival of colours brings along with it a wave of enthusiasm, positivity and happiness. Despite the coronavirus outbreak this year, seems like Tinsel Town is probably all set to celebrate the occasion with vigour and excitement.
This year, Holi was brought in with B-town stars wishing everyone with their sweet messages and by sharing some current and some throwback Holi pictures.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to wish her fans. She posted a picture with her cute munchkin, Aradhya, during the Holika Dahan ritual and the post's caption read, 'Happy Holi to All.Love n Light.' In the picture, Aishwarya looks absolutely gorgeous and is all smiles, while her daughter is wearing a pink frock and is looking as cute and adorable as always!
Not only Ash, actor Rishi Kapoor also took to Twitter and posted a throwback picture to when he was a little boy. The picture is simply too cute to handle and one can see Rishi Kapoor's face covered with colours, while he smiles. The caption alongside his picture also carried a social message. It read, 'A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus.'
Other stars also took to social media sites and wished their fans a very 'Happy Holi' in their own ways. While Sunny Leone shared a picture flaunting bright makeup, Deepika Padukone announced that she will be auctioning some of her favourite outfits. Sunny Deol and Mallika Sherawat also took to Twitter and wished their fans.
