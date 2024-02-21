Hindu Baby Girl Names Starting 'A': Meaning, Qualities And More

Choosing a beautiful name of your princess is a tough task because names become identity and reflect personality. However, there is a horde of words that can allure you, but selecting the best among them is a mammoth chore because you want compliments not complaints. Also, the name should perfectly match the cultural roots and family background.

If you are looking for a name that starts with 'A', you are at right place, because 'A' is always in the first column of the list, and it also symbolizes an urge to become the best. If you want to manifest victory and fortune for your little doll, pick the perfect word to address her with love!

Aadishree: The name Adishree has a sublime impact as it depicts 'divine dignity'. This is a good name to invoke a life of honour so that she can become her muse and live with dignity.

Aarna: Aarna is another striking name that you can choose for your tiny princess. It was the name of the goddess Lakshmi, the 'devi' of wealth. This can captivate financial stability.

Abani: Abani is a synonym of 'earth', and it can reinforce the grace, beauty, and depth of earth.

Aarzoo: Aarzoo is a word to reflect a 'heartfelt desire' or a wish. This name will motivate to work hard and fulfil her dreams. Apart from this, it's a gentle reminder of love and hope!

Aastha: The word 'Aastha' is a Sanskrit word that interprets 'faith' and 'belief'. This name will help your daughter stay connected with her roots without losing faith in eternity.

Advika: If you want your daughter to stand out and spark above, you can call her 'Advika'. The meaning 'unique' will infuse her to stay unique.

Apsara: The word 'apsara' is taken from old scriptures to address a 'fairy', and indeed she is your fairy. Pick this name to give her wings.

Agrima: Agrima is the one who is always ahead and ready to take the lead. Someone who does not believe in being a blind follower but is strong enough to decide her destiny and emerge as a 'leader' to inspire many!

Ajeeta: The word Ajeeta is used for someone who can't be conquered because it's impossible to defeat her! Such a strong name captivates an 'invincible' life.

Alaka: If you are fascinated by her long and beautiful hair, you can name her 'Alaka'. In old Sanskrit scriptures, the word 'Alaka' is used for a girl with lovely hair.

Aamani: Aamani symbolises the season of 'spring', which is also observed as the season of new hope.

Arushi: The word Aarushi is used for the 'red' colour. Red is also a color of love, revolution, and emotions.

Aabha: Abha means shine. Choose this name, so that she can shine like a star.

Aadhira: Adhira is another name for 'Moon' and a term to recall a fleeting time with love.

Angarna: Agarna showcases god-gifted talent in musical knowledge. This is a good choice to attract a musical flow in life.

Aadhya: The 'first', to remain first in the race of life and become a winner.

Aanandhiti: Anandhiti symbolises a woman who is happy and content in each and every phase of life.

Aarunya: Aarunyta is 'the sun', a name that is associated with boys but not limited to boys.

Aadrika: Adrika is another good name that means mountain and allures an elevated future for your girl.

Aahna: Ahana is someone 'full of life' or you can underline this as someone who survives.

Aalya: Aalya means 'home'. If you manifest a home of her own, call her 'home'! This has a super fresh appeal.

Aanchal: Anchal is a traditional and evergreen name for Indian Hindu girls. It means a 'safe heaven' in a world that is not so safe.

Aaira: While Aaira is a pretty trendy and cute word to pick as a name, It means 'The Beginning' to attract the new beginnings throughout her life.

Aakriti: Aakriti means the 'shape'. A traditional and special name for girls in Indian households.

Aanchi: The word 'Aanchi' is used for the girl, who is soulful and lively, someone against the shallow definitions of the world.