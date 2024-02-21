Hindu Baby Boy Names Starting With 'A': Meaning, Qualities & More

It is a great idea to give your baby boy a name inspired by the religious Hindu scriptures and books of mythology. If you are looking for Hindu names for your baby boy starting with A, we have you covered. Choosing the right name for your child is the key and thus, here’s a list of names with an A along with their meanings and associated qualities or characteristics to help you decide what suits the best for your tiny tot.

How about naming your child "Aseem," meaning the little one has an infinite power within to excel and succeed? You may note some names of characters such as Arjun, Ashwatthama, Ashwath, and so on. Take a look at what these Hindu baby boy names starting with A mean and why they may be perfect for your newborn.

Hindu baby boy names with meanings, qualities, and more

Arjun: Derived from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, this name remembers the character who was known for his skill in archery and devotion to duty. He was the blessed one to whom Lord Krishna recited the Bhagavad Gita. The quality of a person carrying this name would resonate with being inquisitive, sporty, and a scholar in the subject matter they choose.

Abhishek: This name is common yet significant due to its association with divine rituals. It symbolises worship, auspiciousness, and purification. A person named so is believed to be very artistic and a nature lover.

Aditya: One of the names dedicated to the Sun God or Surya Bhagwan reflects an energetic attitude and powerful nature with the blessings of sun rays. The name goes well with bringing brightness and warmth to the family and dear ones.

Aseem: If you want your child to be ambitious and a receiver of abundance, give him this name which has its roots in the Sanskrit language. It means being limitless and infinite, reflecting on one's open attitude and sense of freedom.

Ashwatthama: Giving your son this name can be a way of remembering the two significant characters in the Hindu epic Mahabharata, the fighter elephant and Drona's son. The name is rooted in qualities of determination, loyalty, and fighting relentlessly for a cause.

Ashwath: You might have heard about the tale of how Buddha, one of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu attained enlightenment. The Banyan tree under which he meditated and gained a lot of knowledge was "Ashwath." Naming your child so will associate him with knowledge and wisdom.

Abhay: Every parent would want their kid to be brave. This name fits perfectly as it represents a fearless attitude, courage, and strength. Also, it holds a deep connection from the Hindu texts which mention the name of Dharma's son being Abhay. Interestingly, ISKCON Founder Srila Prabhupada was born Abhay Charan.

Anand: This happens to be a simple Hindy baby name that notes being in a state of happiness and joy. It symbolises happiness, contentment, and even spiritual fulfillment.

Amrit: This is a great pick as it is associated with wellness and immortality. The name has its roots in the Samudra Marthan incident in Hinduism and the appearance of Kurma Avatar. Translating to "nectar" in English, the name refers to the qualities of being lively, full-spirited, and healthy - as if they have the eternal blessings of the Almighty.

Ayush: Similar to the above name is Ayush which also represents health, vitality, and well-being. The name comes from the Sanskrit term "ayus," which means "life." It is a powerful name that suggests that its bearer will have a long life with fewer ailments.

Arnav: The name represents vastness and depth while meaning "ocean" or "sea." The qualities of the person with this name would hint at him being a water lover and an explorer of the sea.

Aryan: The name means being noble or honorable, and represents integrity, dignity, and respectability. It also reminds one of the Aryan race too. People with this name are said to be educated and learned men to whom the world would look up.

Ashwin: This serves as one of the best names to give a child born in Ashwini Nakshatra or in the Hindu month Ashwin. It represents light and life as is associated with success, possessing horses.

Anshul: In Sanskrit, the beautiful name means radiance or brightness. A child given this name would ideally be known for his brilliance, vitality, and energy.

Atman: Not a usual name, for sure, this holds a greater spiritual and philosophical vibe. It resonates with the idea and understanding of 'atma.' If you wish your child to be self-confident and involved in introspecting self, we suggest you go with this deep name.

Anirudh: The meaning name is unstoppable which happens to be the key characteristic of a person carrying this name. It also represents resilience, determination, and perseverance.

Ansh: Another name with a deeper thought is Ansh which means a portion. It symbolises interconnectedness between a living being and God, a mother and son, and so on.

Arun: If you have a sister who is Auna, you are more likely to get this name which is one of the holy names related to Surya Bhagwan, his charioteer.

Atharv: Said to be one of the names of Ganpati Bappa, it is very common across Maharashtra and the western coast of India. The qualities of a child with this name resonate with calmness, a love for food, and an interest in spirituality.

Akhil: The Sanskrit name talks of being complete and represents wholeness, totality, and inclusivity. It is believed that someone carrying this name would be content and happy in life and would be able to give their total efforts to the assigned task.

Adhrit: Choose this name if you are looking for something very unique and meaningful. The name refers to being an upholder and a strength giver. Such a child is expected to be a supporting system of the family when grown.

Anmol: This name means priceless and precious, reflecting at the quality of the people with this name. It is said that they would be great at work and be more a perfectionist. In short, the name value and worth.