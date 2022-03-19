Hey, nature lover! Wishes, Slogans, GIFs to send on International Day of Forests

On March 21, 2022, we celebrate International Forest Day for the 10th year in a remember that lives are just as dependent on the forest land as on the sea regarding both food and livelihood.

Here are some wishes, slogans and GIFs to share on WhatsApp, Metaverse, Instagram and SMS:

“Forests help us cope up with the climatic changes that are taking place around us. Let us protect them to save our planet. Happy International Day of Forests.”

“Sending warm wishes on International Day of Forests to everyone. We may not realize this but all our roots go down to the forests and therefore, we must save them.”

teahub.io

Forests need to be protected and we must not take it easy.

The occasion of World Forestry Day is a reminder to each one of us that we have cut enough forests and now we need to plant more forests. Happy World Forestry Day.



Protect our forest, before its too late!

Advertisement

Best Animations Gif

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 01:37 PM IST