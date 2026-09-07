Here's How Indians Can Participate In Tiramisu World Cup 2026 Happening In Italy; What To Expect This Year | Canva

The world’s most indulgent Italian dessert is getting its biggest celebration yet as the 10th annual Tiramisù World Cup returns to Treviso, Italy, from October 9 to 11, 2026. Celebrating a decade of the international competition, the event will bring together home bakers and tiramisù enthusiasts from across the world to compete for the title of the best homemade tiramisù.

The competition is exclusively open to non-professional participants. So, if making the perfect tiramisù is your favourite kitchen ritual, this could be your chance to take that homemade recipe to the global stage.

Two Categories, One Sweet Competition

Participants can compete in two categories — Original Recipe and Creative Recipe.

The Original Recipe category keeps things classic and follows a strict six-ingredient rule. Contestants can use only ladyfingers, mascarpone, eggs, sugar, coffee and cocoa. This category is all about getting the traditional flavours, texture and balance of tiramisù just right.

The Creative Recipe category gives home bakers more room to experiment while retaining the essence of the dessert. Mascarpone, eggs, coffee and cocoa remain mandatory ingredients. Participants can use another type of biscuit, replace sugar with another sweetener and add up to three extra ingredients, including options such as fruit, spices or chocolate.

However, creativity has its limits. Alcoholic products, non-edible items, kitchen stoves, planetary mixers and homemade preparations are not permitted during the competition.

Fancy Being Part Of The Jury?

The 2026 edition is also set to feature the largest public jury in the history of the Tiramisù World Cup, with 130 amateur taste testers getting the chance to sample and judge the competing desserts.

But getting a place on the jury isn't simply about having a sweet tooth. An online selection test featuring 15 questions will open on September 12, 2026, at 10 AM. The questions will cover the competition rules, the history of tiramisù and the city of Treviso.

Run For Tiramisù

The celebrations won't stop at the competition. On October 11, Treviso will host the Tiramisù Run, a non-competitive 10.1-kilometre run through the city's historic centre.

Who can participate in the World Cup?

The Tiramisù World Cup is designed specifically for passionate home cooks rather than professional chefs. Participants must:

-Be 18 years or older

-Be non-professional/amateur bakers

-Have a genuine love for homemade tiramisù