'Here For Sanjeev Goenka': Bhumi Pednekar Supports LSG While Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend Aditi Hundia Marks Presence At Hyderabad Stadium | X @SportsTodayofc | @JeetN25

When it's an IPL fixture between two tough teams, a star-studded evening comes by default. As Lucknow Super Giants are in search of their first win this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team is getting an add-on support from Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar from the stands. The actor was seen backing the franchise and also posted an Instagram story, saying, "Here for LSG & Sanjeev Goenka uncle."

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan's girlfriend was also seen supporting her partner's team from the stands alongside the owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bhumi Pednekar embraced a bold and contemporary vibe. She was seen in a deep-neck black sleeveless outfit that added a hint of glamour to the sporty atmosphere. The plunging neckline paired with her sleek accessories, including a statement gold choker, gave her look a striking edge. Bhumi kept her makeup dewy and radiant, with flushed cheeks and soft glam tones.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the other hand, Aditi Hundia kept her look clean, polished and effortlessly chic. She opted for a structured sleeveless navy top that added a touch of sophistication to her sporty outing. With her hair styled in soft, voluminous waves and subtle makeup enhancing her natural features, Aditi exuded understated elegance.

Lucknow Super Giants chose to bowl first after winning the toss and succeeded in destroying Hyderabad's fiery top order with 4 wickets, early in the powerplay. However, Nitish Kumar Reddy & Heinrich Klaasen built a 100+run partnership for the fifth wicket and put a defendable score of 156 runs in the 20 overs.