Aditi Hundia's Reaction To Ishan Kishan's Wicket During SRH VS LSG Game In Hyderabad Goes Viral

Ishan Kishan and Sunrisers Hyderabad braced for their first home game of the IPL 2026. Kishan, leading SRH, had his girlfriend Aditi Hundia watching from the stands. The left-hander did not have the best of outings and was clean bowled by Prince Yadav, with Hundia shaking her head in disappointment at the dismissal.

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Ishan walked into bat after Mohammed Shami struck in the first over to dismiss Abhishek Sharma. The Sunrisers captain was circumspect with the LSG bowlers making the ball talk in the powerplay.

Any chance of Kishan putting up a big score was derailed by Prince Yadav, who bowled a peach to dismiss the left-hander. The Delhi pacer bowled full in-swinger, completely foxing Kishan and rattling his stumps.

As Kishan walked back to the pavillion, the broadcast cameras panned to Aditi Hundia in the stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Ishan's partner looked dejected and was seen shaking her head at the dismissal.