Here Are The Custom Candies For Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding; Sweet Tribute Goes Viral |

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding continues to make headlines and now a charming Australian confectionery brand has joined the celebrations in the sweetest way possible. Sticky Australia recently shared a behind-the-scenes video revealing the creation of custom-made candies specially crafted for the couple's wedding, delighting fans across social media.

Sharing the video, Sticky Australia expressed its excitement about being part of the high-profile celebration. The brand wrote, "Wedding custom orders are the best! Being apart of peoples special day is so lovely for us. We loved making this custom design with Taylor and Travis, hope you have a great love story." The clip showcased artisans carefully preparing colourful handcrafted candies personalised for the newlyweds, adding a unique edible keepsake to their grand wedding festivities.

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce officially tied the knot on Friday, July 3, in a lavish yet tightly secured ceremony at New York City's Madison Square Garden. The wedding drew an impressive guest list featuring celebrities from across the entertainment and sports industries while remaining largely private due to strict security arrangements.

Fashion also became one of the biggest talking points of the celebration. Taylor walked down the aisle in a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, marking his first-ever couture bridal creation for a globally renowned celebrity.

The elegant bridal look was complemented with custom Christian Louboutin shoes and timeless Cartier jewellery. Groom Travis Kelce coordinated perfectly with the bride in a bespoke Dior tuxedo, also designed by Anderson, paired with matching Christian Louboutin footwear.

Although official photographs from inside the ceremony are still awaited, glimpses from outside the venue captured a massive billboard flashing the words, "JUST T MARRIED!", sending Swifties into a frenzy.