Herbal Kumbh 2026 Begins In Uttarakhand: Dhanvantari Dham To Become Global Ayurveda Hub, Says Acharya Balkrishna

The Himalayas are taking centre stage in a three-day celebration of medicinal plants, traditional knowledge and agricultural innovation. Herbal Kumbh, Herbal Agriculture Fair and Dhanvantari Mahotsav 2026 opened on November 4 at Herbal World Himalaya–Shri Dhanvantari Dham in Malagram, Yamkeshwar block of Pauri Garhwal district, bringing together farmers, researchers, students and experts to explore the potential of herbal farming and Ayurveda.

At the inauguration, Patanjali University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna said the site was envisioned as a place where India’s knowledge traditions, biodiversity and natural resources could connect with people across the world. He said Dhanvantari Dham could gain international recognition within five years as a centre for medicinal plants, Ayurveda, research, Indian culture and spiritual tourism.



Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, the chief guest, praised the development carried out in the remote forest region. He said the campus could become an important centre for learning and inspiration, and expressed confidence that it would emerge as a major pilgrimage destination within a year. He also proposed four- to five-day training programmes for progressive farmers from Uttarakhand and study visits for university researchers.

Read Also How Ayurveda Helps You Tackle Winter Dryness, Low Energy And Seasonal Health Issues

Rawat highlighted the campus nursery, medicinal plant cultivation and meditation centre, noting that around 50,000 plants had been planted, with approximately 90 per cent surviving. He also commended the turmeric cultivation and the work undertaken on herbal knowledge traditions from 29 countries.



Spread across nearly 200 acres, Dhanvantari Dham is being developed for the conservation of medicinal, aromatic and fruit-bearing plants, alongside research, study and tourism facilities. The three-day fair features around 60 to 70 stalls displaying medicinal herbs, high-value crops, natural and organic farming methods, agricultural equipment and traditional products.

Four publications, including the Patanjali Kisan Diary and Herbal Kumbh training booklet, were released at the opening. The programme began with Vedic chanting, prayers and a yajna, followed by cultural performances.



Acharya Balkrishna said medicinal farming could help create livelihoods in hill communities and address migration by supporting local economic activity. He also announced that the event would become an annual gathering, with the next edition scheduled for October 25 to 27, 2027, at Dhanvantari Dham.