How Ayurveda Helps You Tackle Winter Dryness, Low Energy And Seasonal Health Issues

The winter season brings in its cosy, cool and pleasant weather. However, it also affects your health, mind, skin and hair. Ayurveda treats holistically. Know how the season impacts you, the ayurvedic ways to manage healthily, and the right Patanjali products for use.

How Winter Impacts Overall Body

The cold narrows blood vessels, lowering blood flow to organs. This raises blood pressure and strains the heart. Shorter days disrupt sleep cycles. Staying indoors increases exposure to viral infections. Shorter days also disturb our biological clock and cortisol and melatonin making. This makes sleeping and waking difficult and causes frequent lethargy.

The skin dries out because cold, dry weather absorbs its moisture. Low temperatures reduce oil production, weakening cellular protection. This leads to irritation and flare-ups of chronic skin issues like eczema. Low sunlight means the skin gets little vitamin D, essential for cell repair and tissue rejuvenation. Low humidity dries the hair shaft, causing hair to lose elasticity. Hair becomes brittle and prone to static electricity. Dry, cold weather aggravates the scalp, causing dandruff and irritation.

Ayurveda states that winter is dominated by Kapha and Vata Dosha. Vata imbalance leads to joint stiffness and pain, low immunity causing respiratory troubles, and skin cracking, especially around lips and feet.

Ayurveda offers holistic methods to manage overall health. Understand these tips along with useful Patanjali products.

Ayurvedic Ways to Deal with Winter Issues

For the Body: Eat fresh, heavy, oily, and warm food. Include seasonal ingredients such as whole grains like rice and wheat, millets like bajra and jowar, root vegetables like beets, carrots, and sweet potatoes, dry fruits and nuts like almonds, dates, figs, walnuts, and raisins, and healthy fats like ghee, sesame oil, and butter. Use warming spices and herbs like ginger, black pepper, amla, cardamom, ashwagandha, tulsi, cinnamon, turmeric, and cloves. These ingredients provide warmth, boost circulation, energy, and immunity, treat dryness and joint issues, and support immunity and respiratory health.

For the Mind: Regulate your sleeping and waking patterns. Ensure you sleep for the required seven to eight hours to relax, feel fresh, and deal with winter issues like anxiety and lethargy. Meditation and yoga keep the mind and body relaxed. Practice digital detox to manage mental fatigue and other issues.

For the skin: Avoid bathing with very hot water since it strips the skin of moisture. Use oil-rich soaps to moisturise the skin. Massage the body with oil 30 minutes before the bath for circulation and moisture. After the bath, moisture the skin to keep skin hydrated, maintain moisture and pH balance intact, and manage issues like dryness, flakiness and irritation. These include saffron, milk, honey, shea butter, sesame, coconut or kumkumadi oil, and ghee.

For the Hair: Regular warm oil scalp and hair massages to nourish. Use oils like coconut, sesame, almond, or bhringraj, along with mild ayurvedic shampoos and conditioners. Consider ayurvedic ingredients like meethi seeds, amla, shikakai, reetha, hibiscus, aloe vera, and honey. This stops greying, manages scalp dryness, lower hair breaking and fall, moisturises the hair, minimises dryness or frizz, and provide thickness.

Patanjali offers Ayurvedic products to address winter issues. Patanjali Bajra Atta (500 Gms) is a nutritious, gluten-free alternative to traditional wheat flour. The tangy and spicy Patanjali Amla Pickle (500 Gms and 1 Kg) add taste to meals. They are made from the vitamin C-rich amlas. Or consume Patanjali Dates (500 Gms), which are high in nutrients and without preservatives.

For the mind and body, Patanjali Special Chyawanprash (500 Gms and 1 Kg) maintains overall health while stopping seasonal ailments. It has amla, saffron, gokhru, giloy, harad, and other ingredients. Use Patanjali Roghan Badam Shirin (60 Ml and 150 Ml) to massage the body, scalp and hair. It moisturises the skin, cools the mind, and keeps the hair healthy.

Patanjali Kesh Kanti Shikakai Hair Cleanser (180 Ml) treats dryness, smoothens and detangles coarse hair, treats scalp issues, removes excess scalp oil, and returns natural bounce. It is great for dry and rough hair. It has shikakai, bhringraj, reetha, amla, and tulsi.

For skincare, Patanjali Shea-Saffron Cream Bathing Bar (375 Gms) is a refreshing and rich option. It has shea butter and oils like coconut, castor, oats, grape, mint, honey and saffron. This cream-based soap hydrates and softens the skin and cleans it deeply.

Come winter, stick to ayurveda and its methods to safeguard your body, mind, skin, and hair from its negative impact. Use Patanjali products for added help.