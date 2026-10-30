Jamun Benefits: How Its Fruit, Leaves & Bark Are Used In Ayurveda

Various natural ingredients are used by ayurveda for health or to treat ailments. One such plant is jamun. Its fruits, leaves, and bark maintain one’s health or treat illnesses. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks about how jamun is great for health, the related home remedies for issues, and the relevant jamun Patanjali products.

How Jamun Is Good for Health

Jamun is a tropical fruit rich in nutrients. One major benefit is controlling blood sugar. It lowers sugar conversion into starch and boosts insulin sensitivity. It supports immunity with its high vitamin C and antioxidants.

Jamun strengthens the body's defence system to fight infections. Its potassium and antioxidants help manage blood pressure, prevent artery plaque growth, and boost heart health. Its fibre content benefits digestive health by stopping constipation, improving bowel movements, and treating bloating. The fibre also helps maintain weight and metabolism.

In Ayurveda, jamun has cooling properties and balances Pitta and Kapha doshas. It is considered a great blood purifier that treats skin issues. It also addresses urinary problems and boosts kidney health.

Acharya Balkrishnaji now suggests ayurvedic home remedies using jamun parts, along with Patanjali’s jamun products.

Ayurvedic Home Remedies of Jamun

If suffering from throat issues or ailments, Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests gargling with a decoction made by boiling the leaves for relief. “Regularly consuming a decoction from tender Jamun leaves offers substantial relief from piles. Jamun also acts as an anti-diarrhoeal agent. For those prone to diarrhoea, frequent loose motions, or chronic bowel issues, a decoction made by boiling a mixture of Jamun leaves and bark (three to four grams each) taken morning and evening resolves these problems.”

He advises removing the dry outer bark layer and cutting the moist inner bark into small pieces. “Use fresh leaves and bark. Where fresh material is unavailable, dry the bark and leaves for later use. Consuming a decoction made from about five grams of this dried mixture daily provides relief from long-standing stomach issues, including dysentery and chronic bowel disorders.”

Acharya Balkrishnaji also highlights jamun vinegar’s benefits, especially for treating ascites and enlarged liver or spleen. “If you do not have jamun vinegar, prepare a decoction using tender Jamun leaves; boil five to seven grams of leaves in two glasses of water until the volume reduces to half a glass, then strain and drink morning and evening. This provides significant relief for an enlarged spleen or liver. However, avoid excessive fruit consumption as it can cause bloating or gastric discomfort. Instead, use the bark and leaves. He also mentions that for burn injuries, grinding tender jamun leaves into a paste and applying it to the burn site soothes the burning sensation.”

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Patanjali works on ayurvedic methods to offer great products. Patanjali Jamun Vinegar (500 Ml), made from the finest jamun fruit pulp, is good for digestive, kidney and liver health, metabolism and blood sugar management and works to keep the skin healthy.

Patanjali Karela Jamun 50-50 Juice (500 Ml) combines the power of bitter gourd and jamun. It contains antioxidants and nutrients. It helps manage blood sugar levels, improve digestion, cleanse the system, and balance the doshas.

Use the scientifically formulated Patanjali Diabetic Care Liquid (500 Ml), which has jamun along with ingredients like karela, giloy, fenugreek or methi, gudmar, and mulethi. It helps maintain blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity and boosts digestive and liver health.

Another product is Patanjali Nutrela Diabetic Care (400 Gms). It has ingredients like jamun, karela, gudmar, kokum fruit, liquorice, giloy, fenugreek, rosemary, and cinnamon. It manages blood sugar levels, lowers post-meal spikes, is a protein powder for diabetics, and supports metabolic health.

Jamun is an amazing plant for one’s health. Follow the advice of Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, hear his ayurvedic home remedies for managing health; and include Patanjali’s jamun products for the same.