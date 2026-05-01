Hema Malini, Maha Governor & Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar At Bollywood Themed Exhibition In NGMA, Mumbai

Governor of Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma, Minister of cultural affairs of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar and Hema Malini, MP & Legendary Actor at NGMA | FPJ

Mumbai’s National Gallery of Modern Art turned into a cinematic celebration as it hosted the grand opening of Lens & Legacy: Bollywood In Focus on Thursday, April 30. The exhibition brought together artists, dignitaries and prominent personalities including Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and veteran actor and MP Hema Malini.

Governor of Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma, Minister of cultural affairs of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar and Hema Malini, MP & Legendary Actor at NGMA | FPJ

The exhibition celebrates the contemporary photographic legacy of Bollywood, showcasing striking works by renowned photographers such as Pradeep Chandra, Sudharak Olwe, Bandeep Singh, SMM Ausuja, Shantanu Das and Neha Kamat, among others. It also features special tribute sections dedicated to legendary figures like Dharmendra and Asha Bhosle, honouring their immense contributions to Indian cinema and music.

MP & Legendary Actor Hema Malini posing at the Lens & Legacy: Bollywood In Focus with the veteran photographers. | FPJ

Addressing the gathering, Hema Malini expressed her appreciation for the initiative and said, "This is a beautiful experience and a tribute to veteran photographers, many of them have even photogaphed me once. But, on this note as our Cultural Affairs of Maharashtra minister is here today, I'd like to propose a project where the government can acquire a land of few ackers and create a special museum of legendary Bollywood actors with their wax like statues and all the information of the contributions they made to the industry."

Hema Malini addressing the gathering at the NGMA | FPJ

Meanwhile, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma spoke about the roots of Indian cinema, tracing its connections to his home state of Tripura, while also applauding NGMA’s efforts in curating such a meaningful exhibition. The event stood as a vibrant tribute to Bollywood’s visual storytelling legacy and its ever-evolving artistic narrative.

The occasion also highlighted Mumbai’s recognition as a UNESCO Creative Cities Network Creative City of Film, celebrating the city’s deep-rooted connection with the film industry.

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